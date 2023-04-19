DEMOTTE — The audience was brought to “a whole new world” as the drama department at DeMotte Christian High School performed “Aladdin Jr.” for their 2023 spring musical. Presented on April 13 and 14, the audience was treated to an adaptation of the classic Disney animated film “Aladdin,” with more than a few fun twists to the script with new characters and songs. All of the work, creativity and dedication from the students was exuberant on-stage as they showed off their craft.

The show was brought to life by Lori DeVries, director of the DeMotte Christian High School Drama Department, and Music Director Madra Funderburg. DeVries said she chose “Aladdin Jr.” as their spring play because “I choose material based on the talent that's available and ‘Aladdin’s’ a lot of fun. So I know the students would enjoy it. The music is great, and it fits our needs this year.”