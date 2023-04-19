DEMOTTE — The audience was brought to “a whole new world” as the drama department at DeMotte Christian High School performed “Aladdin Jr.” for their 2023 spring musical. Presented on April 13 and 14, the audience was treated to an adaptation of the classic Disney animated film “Aladdin,” with more than a few fun twists to the script with new characters and songs. All of the work, creativity and dedication from the students was exuberant on-stage as they showed off their craft.
The show was brought to life by Lori DeVries, director of the DeMotte Christian High School Drama Department, and Music Director Madra Funderburg. DeVries said she chose “Aladdin Jr.” as their spring play because “I choose material based on the talent that's available and ‘Aladdin’s’ a lot of fun. So I know the students would enjoy it. The music is great, and it fits our needs this year.”
The play starred Jacob Miller as Aladdin; Marc de Jager as Genie; Tara Kingma as Princess Jasmine; Ewan McNamara as Jafar; Eli Anderson as Iago; and Christy Post as Sultan.
All of the cast did a tremendous job in their roles. Jacob Miller captured Aladdin’s clever, thieving nature, while Tara Kingma projected Princess Jasmine’s headstrong spirit. Ewan McNamara relished being evil as Jafar, with Eli Anderson a great foil as Jafar’s sardonic parrot, Iago. The standout was Marc de Jager as Genie, who stole every scene he was in with great energy and comedic timing.
The musical also introduced new songs and characters to “Aladdin,” allowing a larger group of students an opportunity to shine. In this version of the story, Aladdin has friends Kassim, Babkak and Omar (Sawyer Gruessing, Sam Kingma and Addy Lundy, respectively), fellow poor street rats who perform a song titled “Babkak, Omar, Aladdin, Kassim” in the hopes townspeople will give them money. Near the show’s climax, the friends, wielding swords, storm the Sultan’s palace in an ensemble number titled “High Adventure,” so they can help Aladdin defeat Jafar. Other new characters include Princess Jasmine’s servants Isir, Manal and Rajah, who encourage Jasmine to escape the palace and experience life for her own in a song titled “These Palace Walls.”
Throughout the show, the music was spectacular. All of the actors showed pitch-perfect singing while maintaining a range of emotions, and the dancing consisted of kinetic, action-filled energy. The ensemble numbers in particular showed great stunts and choreography, with opening number “Arabian Nights” being a great entrance to the show, showcasing the fun, adventurous atmosphere. It was clear in every scene that the months the students spent rehearsing had paid off, and that everyone was having tremendous fun on stage.
“They're very dedicated students,” DeVries said. “They’re very full of energy. They're talented. They're all good singers. They’ve all been in many shows already.”
The sets that the students created also showed a terrific effort in replicating the original film’s locations of Agrabah, the Sultan’s Palace and the Cave of Wonders. The stage pit was surrounded with decorations, including cardboard cut-outs of camels, Egyptian black cats and palm trees, evoking the show’s desert environment.
Admission to the show was free of charge, but the community was encouraged to provide a free will donation. DeVries said the drama department makes their shows free so that all people can enjoy the show and support the students, regardless of whether they can afford a ticket.
The theatre department at DeMotte Christian High School consists of talented students who spend months creating spectacular shows for all to enjoy. DeVries said theatre is a great resource for students, stating, “Theatre is is one of the arts, a gift that God has given us. And we like to give opportunity and leadership and instruction, so students can enjoy and participate in this aspect of creation.”