MONTICELLO — Want to meet your local, state and federal Democratic candidates for office? You’ll get the chance Saturday in downtown Monticello.
The event, hosted by the White County Democratic Party, will have candidates at the gazebo outside the White County Building, 110 N. Main St., Monticello. It will happen between 3-4 p.m.
Attendance is open to the public. Wearing of masks and social distancing, because of the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, will be encouraged.
Among the candidates committed to appear include Tabitha Bartley, a disabled US Marine Corp veteran running for State Senate District 7; Darin Griesey, candidate for White County Commissioner; Joe Mackey, who is running for US Congress in Indiana’s 4th Congressional District; Alex Sabol for District 25 state representative (covering White, Tippecanoe, Carroll, Cass and Clinton counties); and Loretta Barnes for District 13 state representative (covering portions of White, Jasper, Benton, Fountain, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and Warren counties).
“It will be a chance to meet them,” Kathy Altman, White County Democratic Party chairwoman, said.
Altman said the candidates will also be dropping off literature earlier in the day.
“They’re not going to be knocking on doors because of COVID-19, but they’re going to leave literature at the doors across town,” she said, “and Mackey plans to take a walk around the Tippecanoe River and Lake Freeman. They are all concerned about the lake situation.”
A similar event will happen between 2-5 p.m. Sunday in Frankfort. That event is hosted by a group called “Nasty Women of Clinton County.” It will take place at TPA Park, 1 Adrian Marks Drive, Frankfort.