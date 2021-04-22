DELPHI — Looking for something to do or, now that the weather is warming, just want to get outdoors and take in some fresh air?
Consider lending a hand at Delphi’s Canal Park, which is seeking volunteers for a trail and park clean-up day May 8.
“If you enjoy and appreciate using the canal and trail facilities that others in the public enjoy, help make the place even better for broader enjoyment,” said Dan McCain, president of the Canal Association. “Some groups like 4-H and Scouts even earn credit as ‘community service’ from their leaders if they work that day”
It will start at 9 a.m. and is open to everyone of all ages. The park is located at 1030 N. Washington St., Delphi.
McCain said that, in the past, the cleanups have attracted 50-75 volunteers. Workers of all ages also include church groups, and individuals are invited. Children should work together with parents or teachers.
People are asked to leave their pets at home.
All voluneers should report to Canal Park by 9 a.m., when instructions and team assembly will occur. From there, teams will be disbursed with a leader to work a specific task. Volunteer “captains” will be on site to supervise specific jobs, and a work list will be available.
Some of the work will be in Canal Park but other jobs will be at nearby locations and trail areas. There will be grooming, de-brushing and landscaping work to do.
The big jobs will involve pruning, raking, bagging and chain saw work (by adults) to make sites more accessible to park visitors and trial hikers.
“You may bring a favorite hand tool but mark it with your name before you come that day; dress appropriately with long pants, work clothes, work shoes, gloves and other protective wear,” said Linda Cooper, coordinator of the day’s activities. “An eager crew can accomplish much. Looking back at the end of a task generates pride, knowing how this is helping our community. It can be one of the best paybacks that volunteers can feel.”
Volunteers will receive a free lunch served at noon in Canal Park prepared by the local Psi Iota Xi sorority.
To volunteer or obtain more information, email Cooper at lrcooper@outlook.com, or call 765-564-2870.