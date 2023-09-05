DELPHI — The Delphi Opera House welcomed Hannah Newlin as the organization’s House Manager this week. With the legacy of its nearly 160 year history to build on, Newlin is excited to help take the organization into an even brighter future. A recent Ball State graduate, she plans to do this through what she calls “conservative change.”
“There are a lot of amazing aspects of the opera house from its sold-out shows to its historic significance and community involvement,” she said. “My goal is to not only maintain this standard but augment it. I believe the history of this place is still growing.”
Newlin’s passion for history led her to take a minor in it at college, but she does not plan to let that stop at the classroom. The variety of events the opera house has hosted, and continues to host, should be a part of its past, present and future, said Newlin.
“What can we do more of is a question I keep asking myself,” said Newlin. “The opera house plays a big role in the community’s artistic health and rounding out that exposure is just as crucial as providing it. Who knows, maybe there will be more notable speakers gracing our stage soon.”
The opera house hosts a repertoire of acts. Local choir and school plays are held along headline performers — such as Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters, and Dave Dugan. Additionally, weekly tours are open to the public showcasing the opera house’s transition from a grand hall hosting balls to a popular performance venue.
“It’s a special thing to be surrounded by such rich history,” said Newlin. “I grew up in Monticello where a tornado in the [1970s] took out most of the town square. Spending my days in the opera house — with the view of the courthouse, no less — is something I am really looking forward to.”
Check out upcoming events for the opera house, like Mike Milligan & Steam Shovel playing Sept. 9, at https://www.delphioperahouse.org/. Tours are available during box office hours, which are Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and vary based on availability. To secure a tour, please call 765-564-4300. The opera house is also collaborating with the Delphi Preservation Society to offer a guided walking tour of the city’s historic North Street Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1:30-4 p.m; please visit https://delphipreservationsociety.org for details.
To meet Hannah, the Delphi Opera House Board of Directors — with the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce — invite the community to attend “Business After Hours” on Thursday, September 28, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the opera house.