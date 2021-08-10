PATTON — A Delphi man died early Tuesday morning from injuries sustained after he slammed into the side of an SUV that had turned in front of him near the Carroll-White county line.
Michael Foster, 27, was transported to Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital in Monticello, where we was pronounced dead due to internal injuries.
According to Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Foster, who was traveling south on US 421 on his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when a 2014 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle, driven by Kelly Dykstra, 38, of Monticello, turned left onto CR 1100 North in front of Foster’s motorcycle.
Foster’s motorcycle struck the right front quarter panel/passenger-side door and was ejected off his vehicle.
Foster was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Leazenby said.
According to Leazenby, Dykstra told police she did not see Foster’s motorcycle until she was well into her turn and saw a headlamp just moments before colliding with the motorcycle.
Dykstra was also transported to IU Health White Memorial, where she was treated and released.
Leazenby said police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved, adding the investigation is ongoing and information will be provided as it is updated.
Investigating and responding emergency agencies included Carroll County sheriff’s deputies Noah Rainey, Jensyn Reef, Mitchell Catron and Steve Tkachuk; Carroll County sheriff’s detective and accident reconstructionist Tony Liggett; Delphi Police Officer Robert Lucas; Flora Police Sgt. James Bishop; and Monticello Fire and EMS.