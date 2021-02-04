DELPHI — Approaching the fourth anniversary of the homicides of two teenage girls who went missing after going for a walk on a Delphi nature trail, police continue to work on solving the case.
Worldwide media also revisit the case each February, despite no new information emerging from investigators about the killings of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, who went missing Feb. 13, 2017, while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge. The next day, their bodies were discovered.
HLN, a national TV media outlet associated with CNN, will give the case yet another boost with two new one-hour TV shows titled, “Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders.”
The first episode will air at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 14, and again at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15, prior to the premiere of the second hour-long episode at 10 p.m.
According to Karen Reynolds, director of public relations for CNN/HLN, the two, one-hour episodes will highlight several “new developments” in the case, including what she calls a “revealing” one-on-one interview Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the case’s lead investigator.
In the episodes, Leazenby goes further into his description of the evidence on Liberty German’s phone than ever before, talking specifically about what is and what is not on the phone.
Leazenby also reveals new, detailed insight into the two-day search for the girls and discloses the one thing he wishes he had done differently.
Viewers will also see an exclusive interview with Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland, who refuses to call it a cold case. He further describes the current leads the team is working on and what he’s doing daily to get the case solved and into the courtroom.
Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff Department, assisted by the Indiana State Police, Delphi Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, say they continue to work diligently to bring the case to a close.
According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, multi-jurisdictional teams of local, county, state and federal resources are being used each day to help McLeland accomplish that goal.
“We continue to actively investigate all tips and leads we receive by phone and email,” ISP officials stated in a press release. “This type of violent crime cannot and will not go unanswered.”
In advance of the two-hour televised program, HLN will launch a new (10th) chapter of its podcast “Down the Hill,” which will preview content in the two-hour televised program, highlighted by extended interviews with Leazenby and McLeland.
About a year ago, HLN launched its “Down the Hill” podcast in conjunction with the third anniversary of the killings.
In each chapter, a call to action is included with a tip line for people with information to call in their tip. During the podcast series run, the case tip line calls increased exponentially, and to date, the series has been downloaded more than 10 million times.
The podcast can be downloaded at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeart Radio, and Stitcher.
People with information about the teen girls’ homicides are encouraged to contact law enforcement by using the tip hotline: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 844-459-5786. Provide as much information as you possibly can.
For example, police will need the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved and if they have a connection to Delphi.