MONTICELLO — Local attorney Mark Delgado is set to become the next White County prosecutor.
Delgado prevailed in the May 3 Primary Election for prosecutor, defeating fellow Republican Stacey Diener, the county’s current assistant prosecutor, by 488 votes — 1,846 to 1,358.
Since there is no Democrat challenger for the seat being vacated by longtime White County Prosecutor Bob Guy, Delgado becomes the lone candidate on the November ballot and will earn the seat.
The race for prosecutor received the most votes, with a total of 3,204 ballots being cast.
All told, of the 17,287 people registered to vote in the primary, only 3,526 (20.4%) cast votes, according to White County Clerk Laura Cosgray. Of those who votes, 2,428 cast ballots on election day, 947 were walk-in absentee and 151 were paper absentee.
In the only other local race of note, Michael R. Smolek earned a little more than 40% percent of the vote to win the primary for the White County Commission District 3 seat. Smolek (1,248 votes) beat Republican competitor Mark A. Helms (33.1% of the vote, or 1,031 votes) and Don L. Hurd, who only managed to scrap together 836 votes out of the 3,115 total ballots cast (26.84%) for the seat.
Since there are no Democrat challengers for the seat, Smolek will become the next District 3 commissioner, replacing David Diener, who decided not to run for another term.
Former Jasper County Commissioner Kendall Culp earned the lion’s share of the vote (1,542, or 49.3%) in the state representative District 16 race, easily defeating Bryan Washburn (1,043, or 33.37%) and Barbara Neihouser (541, or 17.31%).
Again, with no Democrat challengers, Culp will get the seat in the newly created District 16.
Other winners who face no opposition in the primary were Republicans Todd Young (US Senator), Jim Baird (US Congressman), Sharon Negele (State Representative District 13), Cosgray (Circuit Court Clerk), Libby Billue (County Auditor), Lori Austin (County Recorder), Bill Brooks (Sheriff), Tony Deibel (Coroner), Brad Ward (Surveyor), and Lisa Downey (County Assessor).
Winning uncontested County Council seats were Republicans Steven Christopher (D-1), James Annis (D-2), Butch Kramer (D-3) and Janet Faker (D-4).
Township board and trustee winners include Nancy Loy (Big Creek trustee); Marty Cotterman, Darlene Culver and Lynn Teel (Big Creek board); Amanda Cosgray (Cass trustee); Sharon Brooks (Honey Creek trustee); William Dahlenburg (Honey Creek board); Gina Marquess (Jackson trustee); Jan Blackburn, Deena Byrkett and Lynn McLeland (Jackson board); Joan Alma (Liberty trustee); Otto Leis, Greg Westerhouse and Joy Cosgray (Liberty board); JT Faker (Lincoln trustee); Mike Kyburz, Alan Sickler and Sherry Stoll (Lincoln board); Jacob Garling (Monon trustee); Jennifer Annis and Roger Young (Monon board); Jill Mears (Prairie trustee); Thomas Bajzatt (Princeton trustee); David Lehe (Round Grove trustee); Leslie Bruder (Union trustee); and Robert Hickman, Jacquie Wright and Tim McQuinn (Union board).
Republican State Convention delegates selected were: James Davis, Stephen Grayson, Jamie McKean, Tim McQuinn, Christopher Phillips, David McClaine, John McKean, Robert Callahan and Marla Storm.
On the Democrat side, Roger Day won his primary race over Howard Pollchik, 67.79% to 32.12% and will face Baird in the General Election in November.
Thomas McDermott won an uncontested race for US Senator and will face Young in the November General Election.
For Honey Creek Township Board, Daniel Westfall and Ralph Zarse tied with 11 votes each, while John Mitchell (Liberty trustee), Laura Vanmeter (Liberty board), Margaret Foutch (West Point trustee) each won their primary races.
Foutch will face no GOP competition in the November election.