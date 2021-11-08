MONTICELLO — A few years ago, the Monticello City Council entered a float in the annual Lighted Christmas Parade. It sported the message, “Monticello: Where the Future is Bright.”
With the announcement of the return of “Deck the City of Monticello” Christmas light contest, that future will, indeed, be bright.
“We’re just going to keep on with that theme,” Mayor Cathy Gross said Monday.
Originally intended to serve as a replacement event for last year’s canceled Lighted Christmas Parade, “Deck the City of Monticello” is back by popular demand. It’s a seasonal event that encourages residents and business owners to decorate their homes and storefronts with a Christmas theme and compete for first-, second- and third-place prizes – and bragging rights for the next year.
“We received a lot of response about it last year. People really enjoyed it,” said Lori Cheever, the city’s mayoral assistant in charge of putting together the light display event. “I started getting messages this year around Oct. 1 from people wanting to know if we were going to do it again. I was happy to report that the mayor said, ‘Yes, let’s do it again.’ So here we are.”
Participation is open to all residents and business owners within the Monticello city limits. There is no cost to participate (other than one’s January utility bill) and people can decorate just for the fun of it or enter a judging contest.
Registration begins Nov. 12 and ends at 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Applications are available at City Hall and on the city’s website.
The city has partnered with the Herald Journal, selected as a 2021 Blue Ribbon Award winner as the state’s best non-daily newspaper, along with WMRS Radio, the Streets of Monticello Association, News and Review, and other businesses and groups for the “drive by” event for the city and its residents to show off their Christmas spirit.
During last year’s inaugural event, judges were tasked with evaluating 14 residential and four business light displays. City officials want to see more participation this year.
“We would like to see more businesses participate,” Cheever said. “We only had four businesses last year. The businesses that participated did a great job but we would like to see more.”
Those who wish to participate are asked to “be creative, be festive, be fun” in their exterior-only designs. This includes windows that are visible from the exterior.
Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street, which means only those decorations located on the street side of a property will be judged. Corner lots will be judged from both streets. Judges will not step onto any property to view the back or side yards.
Criteria will include: Unique design and creative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme; display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc.; and overall presentation.
Participants should ensure that all lights, animations and decorations are displayed and operational between 6-11 p.m. from Dec. 6 to Dec. 25.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each of the two categories: Residential and Business.
Judging will take place between Dec. 6-11 from outside participating properties, with winners announced Dec. 13.
Mayor Gross also said people who plan to attend the Lighted Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 can, immediately following the parade, attend the city’s inaugural Art Show, which will take place inside the west bays of the old fire station (now the home of City Hall). It will feature the art of local artist Bill Smock.
Gross added that, along with the refurbishing of the city’s lights and purchase of new ones, the Washington Street Bridge will also be lighted this Christmas season. Workers from Lafayette are currently installing outlets, at no cost, on the bridge.