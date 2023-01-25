STATEHOUSE – State Reps. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) invite local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session.
According to Culp, Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, and assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor's office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers.
"This being my first session, I look forward to welcoming students from our community to the Capitol," Culp said. "An up-close look at how state government works is a great way to expand on what they are learning in the classroom."
Pages will receive an excused absence from school and can participate in groups, such as Girl Scouts troops. Negele said Hoosiers can visit indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram or call 1-800-382-9841 to sign up their student to participate.
"Student pages are always eager to explore the Statehouse and learn more about how their state government works," Negele said. "Session is a busy time for legislators and staff, and pages get to help deliver messages and complete other tasks. It's also a great way to meet other students from across the state."
Opportunities to page are available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout session, which must conclude by the end of April. Students are responsible for their lunch, and transportation to and from the Statehouse.