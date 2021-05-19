REYNOLDS — There will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 25-28, at the Reynolds Parking Lot, 401 W. Second St., Reynolds.
Walk-ins welcome, but save time by making an appointment via OurShot.in.gov or by calling 211.
The clinic will be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is only one dose. White County Health Department officials said the vaccine is fully tested and highly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19.
Must be 18 and older to receive the J&J vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available for children ages 12 to 17.