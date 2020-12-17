MONTICELLO — White County Superior Court temporarily closed its doors Dec. 17 due to a case of COVID-19.
The court is tentatively rescheduled to reopen Dec. 28.
“We have reached out directly to the person(s) whom we are aware of that were in ‘close contact’ with the impacted individual,” Judge Robert Mrzlack wrote in a press release. “‘Close contact’ is defined by the CDC as being within approximately 6 feet of a COVID-19 case for 15 or more minutes. (We have) instructed them to self-quarantine at home.”
According to Mrzlack, who is retiring at the end of the month, hearings will be rescheduled during the closure. Defendants and parties to a case should check with their attorney or visit mycase.in.gov to check on its status. Court staff will work remotely with limited resources and hours.
He said officials are working closely with the White County Health Department and in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines to protect the health and safety of the staff and visitors.
For updates, visit www.whitecountyin.us.