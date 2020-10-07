MONTICELLO – The COVID-19 health emergency has changed the way many people, businesses and civic organizations operate.
The White County United Way’s Coats for Kids program is no different.
While the group plans to continue providing coats and winter outerwear for less fortunate children, how they will take donations and distribute the goods this year will change.
“To conduct the collection and distribution of coats while being mindful of several possible recommendations that may be in effect at either time, we made some difficult decisions,” Nikie Jenkinson, executive director of WCUW, wrote in an email. “Volunteers Ellen Bartlett and Andi Janke helped us focus on the most important goal of our Coats for Kids program: To ensure children in our community have access to winter outerwear during the cold winter months.”
This year’s distribution will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Monticello Christian Church, 105 Gordon Road, Monticello.
With employees working remotely at least until January, Jenkinson said White County United Way won’t be able to accept donations at the office, nor will they be able to accept used coats and other winter-weather garments for the rest of 2020.
“Knowing that we can’t help anyone if we are shut down for any reason, we modified our traditional coats collection to discourage in-person donations,” she said.
The following are changes that will happen with this year’s program:
- There will not be collection boxes as WCUW is not actively seeking physical donations this year.
- Only new coats will be accepted, to protect children and volunteers.
- Jenkinson asks that people place gently used coats in storage and donate next year “when we hope to be back to normal.”
- No coat drop-offs: Because WCUW staff are working remotely, they can still schedule a low-contact pick-up from an office location. Call 574-583-66544 to schedule a time.
- Monetary donations may be mailed to: White County United Way Inc., P.O. Box 580, Monticello, IN 47960; or visit www.whitecountyunitedway.org/coats. Donations will fund new coats for distribution this year.
- Last pick-up is Oct. 26: All new coats will undergo a quarantine period before distribution.
Janke told the HJ last year the program, now in its 15th year, began when teachers and concerned community members noticed some students were arriving at school during the winter without coats.
“There is a huge need for the program in White County,” she said. “Many families in our community live paycheck to paycheck. Buying winter coats for their children can be a large expense parents just can’t afford. The Coats for Kids program helps parents provide warm coats for their children and it also is a nice way for members of the community to get involved by donating coats, hats and gloves to the program.”
The distribution will be drive-through style at MCC. It will begin at the south entrance by the playground. Cars will be directed by volunteers to circle the building. The actual distribution will be under the awning near the church entrance.
To qualify for the program, children must live in White County or attend a White County School. Children newborn to 18 years old may receive items. Parents must show proof of residency.
The child must accompany a parent or legal guardian to receive a coat at the distribution, unless they are showing flu-like symptoms. Children will be able to choose between two coats to try for fitting purposes.
Jenkinson wrote that COVID-19 prompted the changes.
“We adore the generosity of the community, but we want to put safety first and eliminate the need for volunteers to handle used items,” she said. “This year required some creative thinking to make sure that our community is still able to participate in the Coats for Kids program while keeping our volunteers and children as safe as possible.”