Herald Journal Local News logo

The librarians from the Camden-Jackson Township Public Library, the Flora-Monroe Township Public Library, and the Delphi Public Library are following up previous successful “Carroll County on the Same Page” programs with another great book suggestion to include on summer reading lists. Carroll County on the Same Page, modeled after the One Book, One Community programs that have been duplicated around the country, is an effort to encourage the entire community to read the same book and to build a better community through reading and the sharing of ideas. During the last several years of Same Page programs, nearly 150 people per year have borrowed the selected title from one of the three county public libraries.

This year, the chosen novel is The Keeper of Lost Things by Ruth Hogan. The librarians encourage readers to explore this heartwarming tale full of character, wit, and wisdom.