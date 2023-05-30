The librarians from the Camden-Jackson Township Public Library, the Flora-Monroe Township Public Library, and the Delphi Public Library are following up previous successful “Carroll County on the Same Page” programs with another great book suggestion to include on summer reading lists. Carroll County on the Same Page, modeled after the One Book, One Community programs that have been duplicated around the country, is an effort to encourage the entire community to read the same book and to build a better community through reading and the sharing of ideas. During the last several years of Same Page programs, nearly 150 people per year have borrowed the selected title from one of the three county public libraries.
This year, the chosen novel is The Keeper of Lost Things by Ruth Hogan. The librarians encourage readers to explore this heartwarming tale full of character, wit, and wisdom.
Anthony Peardew is the keeper of lost things. Forty years ago, he lost a keepsake from his beloved fiancée, Therese. That same day, she died unexpectedly. Brokenhearted, Anthony sought consolation in rescuing lost objects—the things others have dropped, misplaced, or accidently left behind—and writing stories about them. Now, in the twilight of his life, Anthony worries that he has not fully discharged his duty to reconcile all the lost things with their owners. As the end nears, he bequeaths his secret life’s mission to his unsuspecting assistant, Laura, leaving her his house and all its lost treasures, including an irritable ghost.
Recovering from a bad divorce, Laura, in some ways, is one of Anthony’s lost things. But when the lonely woman moves into his mansion, her life begins to change. She finds a new friend in the neighbor’s quirky daughter, Sunshine, and a welcome distraction in Freddy, the rugged gardener. As the dark cloud engulfing her lifts, Laura, accompanied by her new companions, sets out to realize Anthony’s last wish: reuniting his cherished lost objects with their owners. What follows is a story of possibilities and joyful discoveries and the bit of magic and connection that seems to bind us all.
Book discussions will be held in July at all three county libraries. Other programs will take place in the summer and fall and will be announced soon. Be sure to pick up a brochure with more details at your local public library. Beginning June 1, stop by any of the three public libraries to get your copy of The Keeper of Lost Things, and do your part to get all of Carroll County on the Same Page!