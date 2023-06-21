MONTICELLO — White County Commissioners made the decision to return two property rezoning requests back to the Area Plan Commission for additional review. The two properties received favorable recommendation with a vote of 6 in favor and 2 against at a recent plan commission meeting. The first property is petition number 1168; currently zoned A-1, requesting a change to I-1 (industrial zone) for a lathing, stamping, pressing business.
One of the residents asked why the Ezras’ plot was attractive to the project, and Muncer explained that that the already existing three-way industrial power lines were important for the lathes and presses that would be used.
Spokesman from the Francis Conwell family trust stated they are concerned for the safety of the area if this project is allowed to occur. Julie Johns, expressed concern about the potential traffic because the children ride bicycles and horses down the road and the traffic could affect their safety.
“Currently our supply chain will only ever be UPS, FedEx and Amazon,” Muncer reiterated. “The noise level in our company is low enough that no one is required to wear ear protection, but we do have it available as an option.”
One of the concerned citizens Joy Cosgray researched Greg Muncer’s application for the property currently owned by Mike and Cindy Ezra and revealed that the old county highway garage had been bid on by Muncer. But that sale didn’t go through due to soil testing, Muncer explained.
“Three phase power is exactly what my business needs, and I’m hoping to have a small business that allows me to retire and keep my income up,” Muncer said.
Commissioner Mike Smolek asked if the request can be referred back to the APC, and in the meantime, the White County Commissioners will send a letter of their recommendations to Area Plan Commission. APC Director Joe Rogers suggested including exact concerns for the APC to address, being very specific.
Rezone petition 1169 was approved by APC and White County Commissions asking for two properties to be combined to L-1 for establishing year-round residence. However, the review of Shady Resorts was equally heated as it was during the White County Commissioners meeting as it was during Area Plan Commission meeting. The official vote was 6 yes 1 no, 1 abstention.
Mike Schultz spoke first during the White County Commissioner’s meeting, and he lives straight across from the project, and he told the commissioners that the “project makes zero sense. I’m happy to see positive development, but this just doesn’t make any sense.”
Other neighbors added that the safety on Wenz Drive is safety of kids walking and riding bikes, the road width is one-lane.
Chris Kleis, bought the property five years ago and he tried to rent the cabins and quickly changed his mind, he will make things right. A resident asked why things deteriorated, he put three new roofs on cabins and cut down trees that would have caused further damage, and Kleis replied that it was like putting “lipstick on a pig.”
Rogers concluded this part of the meeting by explaining more about what the Area Plan Commission guidelines and that work will be done to make sure the project satisfies the owner’s idea and the neighbors’ concerns. The White County Commissioners will return petition 1170 to the APC for further examination.
Zoning ordinance amendments to A73; Section A8 has minor subdivision expedited process by two steps as long as no new road is part of the project, eliminating two steps.
S, A10 created a method to assign ownership of drainage ponds for purpose of the Drainage Board’s request.