Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO — White County Commissioners made the decision to return two property rezoning requests back to the Area Plan Commission for additional review. The two properties received favorable recommendation with a vote of 6 in favor and 2 against at a recent plan commission meeting. The first property is petition number 1168; currently zoned A-1, requesting a change to I-1 (industrial zone) for a lathing, stamping, pressing business.

One of the residents asked why the Ezras’ plot was attractive to the project, and Muncer explained that that the already existing three-way industrial power lines were important for the lathes and presses that would be used.

Tags