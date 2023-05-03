MONTICELLO — A short agenda made for quick business at the White County Commissioner’s meeting Monday as the board heard request for grant application approval for the community corrections program from Director Bobby Bonner. Bonner noted that White County Sherifff’s Department Chief Deputy Dave Roth and Deputy Sgt. David Rozzi helped confirm the application for Bonner, as it was his first one. Commissioner Jim Davis assured Bonner that he’s doing a good job.
Additional business included approving the report for the MACP Water Tower inspection proposal, and heard an update on carbon sequestration ordinances from Area Plan Commission Director Joe Rogers.
“I’ve been researching the different ordinances forms available, and most of them address much larger scale projects than what we may have in White County,” Rogers explained. Commissioner Davis and Smolek asked about the 60-Minutes report on Carbon mining presented on Sunday, and Rogers assured them that nothing like those projects could come to White County.
“What I need to know is if you’d like me to continue to pursue an ordinance to address a smaller scale project,” Rogers stated. After some questions and comments between the board of commissioners Rogers was encouraged to continue researching ordinances that would be appropriate for such a project.
Next, the commissioners reviewed the annual report from White County Highway superintendent Mike Kyburz; highlights include: $12,311,235 of funds to the department. The County Highway Department is operating with zero debt or deficits in funds. Not quite 1,000 miles of road received attention with either asphalt, composite or gravel. Eight miles of roads were changed from gavel to chip and seal. The bridge maintenance and road surfacing was all up to date for 2022.
Final discussion was from President Steve Burton, updating the building projects taking place in the county. HWC is finalizing the drawings for the Recycling Center, and RQAW is working on the corrections building drawings. Both will have drawings finalized by June 2, and ready for bids June 23, Burton said. The coroner’s office in the IvyTech building is proceeding nicely, he added.