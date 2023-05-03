Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO — A short agenda made for quick business at the White County Commissioner’s meeting Monday as the board heard request for grant application approval for the community corrections program from Director Bobby Bonner. Bonner noted that White County Sherifff’s Department Chief Deputy Dave Roth and Deputy Sgt. David Rozzi helped confirm the application for Bonner, as it was his first one. Commissioner Jim Davis assured Bonner that he’s doing a good job.

Additional business included approving the report for the MACP Water Tower inspection proposal, and heard an update on carbon sequestration ordinances from Area Plan Commission Director Joe Rogers.