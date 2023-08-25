MONTICELLO — The day of fruition came for the White County Community Corrections Center when the construction bid from Kettlehut Construction, out of Lafayette was awarded the contract to renovate the Bayer building into its new purpose as the center. Dan Zuerner of Garamong Construction reviewed the specifics of the project, explaining costs and contingencies with the White County Commissioners and White County Council.
“With each project I work on, I try to over promise and deliver under-budget,” Zuerner said as he reviewed the information provided about the building project.
Community Corrections Director Bobby Bonner Jr. has begun using conference room and office space, because his client-base has outgrown the space over by the Peacock Theatre and the space in the Bayer building has been accessible to Bonner and his clients.
Once the permitting process is complete and the utilities are positioned safely, Oct. 16, is the anticipated start date with the completion expected Feb. 13, 2025.
One exception to the plans is a recommendation for high-impact resistant drywall in the holding cell area of the facility, which was given a cost of $6,000.
As the process of reviewing the construction plan wrapped up, both the commissioners and the county council were complimentary of what Bonner has accomplished so far in the five months since taking this position.
“I’m grateful for the trust you’ve put in my ability, and I promise to build the best program I know how to do,” Bonner stated.