MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County has doled out a $3,000 grant to help Hoosiers with food insecurity.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, based in Warsaw, Ind., received funds for its “'Meat' the Need" initiative.
According to Feeding America, approximately 2,730 White County residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 750 of which are children. Deb Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents within White County.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand,” said Katie DeForest, fund development director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “Protein is one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.”
To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is no charge to the livestock and deer donors. For a list of participating meat processors, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
“The Community Foundation of White County’s contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing more than 9,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies," Treesh said. "We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger."
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process almost 2 million pounds of meat – providing over 8 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 600 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is always looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana.
For more information, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call 260-233-1444.