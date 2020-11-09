MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County has awarded more than $31,000 from its annual Women Giving Together Fund grant cycle, as well as its Fall 2019 community grant cycle.
All told, $31,631 is being awarded from these two funds to support beneficial projects and initiatives in White County.
“Each of our foundation grants is a gift of dollars, but more much importantly, represents a true partnership with people and organizations committed to strengthening our community,” CFWC Director Leslie Goss said. “Every grant cycle reveals inspiring efforts and projects happening in our White County community, and we are honored to be a part of them.”
The five grantees for the Women Giving Together Grant Cycle (total of $10,951) are:
- $1,826 Boys & Girls Club of White County: Funding to replace flooring in two club member meeting rooms.
- $1,000 Enter the Garden Club (via The Garden Club of Indiana, Inc.): Update and maintenance of 11 community gardens.
- $2,000 Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital: For purchase of visitor benches outside Emergency Room.
- $2,625 Junior Achievement serving White County: Support of 2nd grade “Our Community” JA curriculum for Twin Lakes and Tri-County schools.
- $3,500 Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc.: Support of new family support program in collaboration with White County Department of Child Services.
Recipients of our Fall 2020 Community Grants Cycle (total of $20,680) are:
- $1,250 Boys & Girls Club of White County: Purchase of Growth Mindset and Kindness 5th grade curriculum.
- $2,000 Frontier School Corporation (together with North White and Tri-County school corporations): Continuance of this valuable work ethics/soft skills programming, initial funding for which was provided by CFWC in 2014.
- $1,500 Monon Civic Preservation Society: For design, fabrication, and installation of new doors for the Monon Theater.
- $1,425 Monon Community Church (on behalf of Celebrating Our Differences): Funding to support programming and supplies for activities day for children with disabilities.
- $2,500 Remington-Wolcott Community Development Corporation (on behalf of Wolcott Main Street committee): Partial support for post and materials for new Wolcott Community electronic sign.
- $2,500 Town of Brookston (in partnership with Frontier Rotary Club): Redesign and beautification of Waugh Trust Park along Third Street.
- $4,505 Twin Lakes School Corporation (for TLHS Earth Science Department): Purchase of 15 Virtual and Augmented Reality sets, cart and charger.
- $5,000 White County Council on Aging: Support of programming and services.
Women Giving Together Fund Grants are supported by donations to CFWC to benefit the WGT Fund. Half of each gift is placed into the WGT Endowment Fund; the remaining half is placed in the WGT grants fund for the following year.
Community grants are made possible by general donations to the foundation placed into the Foundation’s Community Grants Fund, as well as by disbursements from other discretionary (unrestricted) funds created by donors. Grants are awarded through a process that includes an application, review by the Grants Committee, and approval by the Governing Council.
In 2019, CFWC awarded more than $295,000 in grants from its many funds, all made possible by individual donors.