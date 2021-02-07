MONTICELLO — A total of $25,000 is available in the Community Foundation of White County's annual spring grants cycle.
Grant applications are due in the foundation office by March 12 and awardees will be announced in early April.
Last year, CFWC awarded more than $65,000 in community grants.
"We look forward to awarding another series of grants to support inspiring projects being led by dedicated people across White County," said Leslie Goss, CFWC executive director. “All of these grants were made possible by everyday donors, people just like you and me, who want to see good things happen in our community.
Goss said community grants have funded projects to support the arts, health care, historic preservation and educational initiatives.
Charitable 501(c)3 (nonprofit) organizations that serve White County are eligible to apply.
“The Community Foundation is dedicated to strengthening and transforming White County through philanthropy. What a privilege it is to put our donors’ gifts to use in our own community," Goss said. "Every gift to the foundation’s Community Grants Fund, of whatever size, helps support these grant initiatives our community — enriching programs that touch peoples’ lives.”
Grant application packets are available at the CFWC office, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello; by visiting www.cfwhitecounty.org; or by calling 574-583-6911.