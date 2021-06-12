MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County is accepting applications for its Summer 2021 Community Grants cycle.
A total of $25,000 is available in this cycle. Grant applications are due into the foundation office by July 16 and recipients will be announced in early August.
“Last year, the community foundation awarded more than $65,000 in community grants. This past spring, we awarded $25,047 to benefit a wide variety of initiatives throughout White County," CFWC Director Leslie Goss said. “All of these grants were made possible by everyday donors, people just like you and me, who want to see good things happen in our community."
Goss said community grants have funded projects to support the arts, healthcare, historic preservation and educational initiatives, to name just a few of the many areas to which donors have given.
Charitable 501(c)3 organizations that serve White County are eligible to apply.
“CFWC is dedicated to strengthening and transforming White County through philanthropy. What a privilege it is to put our donors’ gifts to use in our own community," Goss said. "Every gift to the foundation’s Community Grants Fund, of whatever size, helps support these grant initiatives our community – enriching programs that touch peoples’ lives.”
Grant application packets are available at the Community Foundation office, 1001 Airport Road in Monticello, on its website (www.cfwhitecounty.org) or by calling 574-583-6911.