Community Corrections renovation

Sanjay Patel, architect for RQAW, describes renovations that will be made to the future community corrections building, once the Bayer building at a meeting in March.

 File Photo

MONTICELLO — White County Community Corrections is moving one step closer to its new permanent home at the former Bayer building in Monticello.

Rochelle Gardner, director of preconstruction for Garmond Construction of Terre Haute was at the meeting to formally read the three bids for the community corrections project.

