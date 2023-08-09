MONTICELLO — White County Community Corrections is moving one step closer to its new permanent home at the former Bayer building in Monticello.
Rochelle Gardner, director of preconstruction for Garmond Construction of Terre Haute was at the meeting to formally read the three bids for the community corrections project.
CDI Inc, Grand Industrial, and Kettlehut submitted bids for the renovation and construction at this facility. Drawings were presented to the White County Commissioners in March 2023, RQAW created the drawings, and CDI has presented a bid of $7,871,000 base and $6,000 for the holding cells.
Grand Industrial submitted its bid for $7,060,676 base, $11,000 for holding cells.
Kettlehut submitted a bid for $5,816,000 base, $3,000 for holding cells.
Gardner explained that Garmong would review the bids, making sure all the papers are in order. Recommendations for awarding the bid will be presented at the Aug. 21 meeting.
Community Corrections Director Bobby Bonner was very appreciative of the work that has been done on the project. “I’m looking forward to the new facility and building the program to the best I can.”