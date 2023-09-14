The Community Foundation of White County is thrilled to announce the recipients of their Community Cares Spring Grants, totaling $25,389. These awards are made possible through unrestricted donations to the Community Foundation of White County. Unrestricted donations allow its governing council to respond to ever-emerging needs in the community, providing flexibility for the future.
Recipients are:
Intrepid Phoenix to support a new fitness program for folks in recovery
Junior Achievement to support civic and community classes at Tri-County primary
Lafayette Transitional Housing Center to expand rural homelessness outreach
Roosevelt Middle School to bring in motivational speaker, Charlie Bennemen
Twin Lakes High School to purchase video technology for auto mechanics department
Brookston United Methodist Church to support BASE Youth Program
North White Primary School to support book buddy program with book bags
Tri-County School Corporation to fund 6th grader’s Challenger field trip
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to fund meat processing costs for donated meat to be distributed to local food pantries
Thank you to all the donors who make these grants possible! Donations of any size at any time may be given to support the Community Cares Fund. Many individuals and families have chosen to establish their own unrestricted (discretionary) fund to provide ever-lasting support to the community they love so dearly. Thank you for your steadfast dedication!
Discretionary Funds:
Wayne C. Anderson Memorial Fund
Oscar & Hattie Baer Family Endowment
Keith & Dorothy Culp Endowment
John & Nancy Demerly Endowment Fund
Tom & Marge Diener Family Endowment
Art & Sarah Dragoo Family Fund
John & Patricia Engler Family Endowment
Erdmann Family Fund
Dean & Judy Fleck Family Fund
Charles R. & Elizabeth J. Goss Fund
James J & Phyllis Marie Hallar Family Endowment
Kristin Hall-Whitacre Endowment Fund
Annie Horton Fund
Elmer “Mike” & Ruth Klink Memorial Fund
Larry & Pamela Leman Endowments
Steve & Kathy Meadors Family Endowment
Paul & Charlotte Neininger Community Fund
Howard & Lucile Saylor Memorial Endowment
Becky Wrede Shook Memorial Endowment
Colleen Shook Memorial Endowment
Ross & Madelene Westfall Memorial Fund
Charles R. & Margaret H. Wineland Endowment
Katie & Charlie Wolf Endowment Fund