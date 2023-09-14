Junior Achievement

The Community Foundation of White County is thrilled to announce the recipients of their Community Cares Spring Grants, totaling $25,389. These awards are made possible through unrestricted donations to the Community Foundation of White County. Unrestricted donations allow its governing council to respond to ever-emerging needs in the community, providing flexibility for the future.

Recipients are:

Intrepid Phoenix to support a new fitness program for folks in recovery

Junior Achievement to support civic and community classes at Tri-County primary

Lafayette Transitional Housing Center to expand rural homelessness outreach

Roosevelt Middle School to bring in motivational speaker, Charlie Bennemen

Twin Lakes High School to purchase video technology for auto mechanics department

Brookston United Methodist Church to support BASE Youth Program

North White Primary School to support book buddy program with book bags

Tri-County School Corporation to fund 6th grader’s Challenger field trip

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to fund meat processing costs for donated meat to be distributed to local food pantries

Thank you to all the donors who make these grants possible! Donations of any size at any time may be given to support the Community Cares Fund. Many individuals and families have chosen to establish their own unrestricted (discretionary) fund to provide ever-lasting support to the community they love so dearly. Thank you for your steadfast dedication!

Discretionary Funds:

Wayne C. Anderson Memorial Fund

Oscar & Hattie Baer Family Endowment

Keith & Dorothy Culp Endowment

John & Nancy Demerly Endowment Fund

Tom & Marge Diener Family Endowment

Art & Sarah Dragoo Family Fund

John & Patricia Engler Family Endowment

Erdmann Family Fund

Dean & Judy Fleck Family Fund

Charles R. & Elizabeth J. Goss Fund

James J & Phyllis Marie Hallar Family Endowment

Kristin Hall-Whitacre Endowment Fund

Annie Horton Fund

Elmer “Mike” & Ruth Klink Memorial Fund

Larry & Pamela Leman Endowments

Steve & Kathy Meadors Family Endowment

Paul & Charlotte Neininger Community Fund

Howard & Lucile Saylor Memorial Endowment

Becky Wrede Shook Memorial Endowment

Colleen Shook Memorial Endowment

Ross & Madelene Westfall Memorial Fund

Charles R. & Margaret H. Wineland Endowment

Katie & Charlie Wolf Endowment Fund