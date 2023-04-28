Community Foundation of White County is thrilled to announce the recipients of the Community Cares Spring Grants, totaling $24,826. These awards are made possible through unrestricted donations to the Community Foundation of White County. Unrestricted donations allow our governing council to respond to ever-emerging needs in the community, providing flexibility for the future.
- Twin Lakes School Corporation for support of STEM education in industrial and classroom settings
- The Wolcott Main Street to partially fund a new roof on a community building
- Tri-County School Corporation for continued support of their summer meals program, ensuring that no child goes hungry
- North White School Corporation for new MacBook technology for promotional development
- Boys & Girls Club of White County to fund cardio drumming programs
- Helping Paws of Monticello to support medical costs for injured or ill animals
- Twin Lakes School Corporation with Business Professional of America to fund new presentation equipment
- Twin Lakes School Corporation to purchase portable mirrors for the music and theater departments