The Herald Journal hosted a Red Ribbon Week coloring contest with Twin Lakes Elementary students entering their art work. Five winners were chosen and each of the winners received a $20 bill. The class with the most entries was awarded a pizza party. On Nov. 21, Mrs. Hemming's third grade class at Oaklawn Elementary enjoyed their Pizza Hut pizza while watching the Disney movie, "Brave."
