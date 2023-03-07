Oath of office

New Monticello Police Officer Phillip Foerg takes the oath of office at the city council meeting Monday evening.

MONTICELLO - The Monticello City Council and Mayor Cathy Gross welcomed a new officer to the city’s police department. Gross administered the oath of office to Phillip Foerg at the council meeting Monday night. Afterwards, he was congratulated by the council members and members of the police department on hand for the ceremony. With his hire, the department has only one position left to fill to be fully staffed, something that hasn’t happened for several years.

Nick Green, director of the Mobile Integrated Health (MIH) program, updated the council on the new paramedicine program and informed them he has applied for a grant from the Indiana State Dept. of Health for $307,910 to hire a mental health specialist for the MIH. The program, which began in February of last year, runs on grants and donations only. He will also be applying for a different grant from the IDOH as well but did not have an amount as yet.

