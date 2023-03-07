MONTICELLO - The Monticello City Council and Mayor Cathy Gross welcomed a new officer to the city’s police department. Gross administered the oath of office to Phillip Foerg at the council meeting Monday night. Afterwards, he was congratulated by the council members and members of the police department on hand for the ceremony. With his hire, the department has only one position left to fill to be fully staffed, something that hasn’t happened for several years.
Nick Green, director of the Mobile Integrated Health (MIH) program, updated the council on the new paramedicine program and informed them he has applied for a grant from the Indiana State Dept. of Health for $307,910 to hire a mental health specialist for the MIH. The program, which began in February of last year, runs on grants and donations only. He will also be applying for a different grant from the IDOH as well but did not have an amount as yet.
Green said for the month of February, there were 27 new patient referrals and 17 patients have graduated from the program. He reported he made 71 house calls in the last 60 days. IU White Memorial Hospital sends the most referrals.
He also said he would like to raise the salary for Courtney Dyer, who is the OB/Gyne specialist working with the MIH program to assist low income pregnant women and their newborn infants with pre and post natal health care. She was hired to the program in August, and is a 30 hour a week employee with no benefits. He would like to raise her hourly rate by $3, or a 10% increase overall, bringing her wage to $35/hour. As an entity that does not use tax dollars, there was discussion as to whether the council would need to approve the pay increase or not. City Attorney George Loy said he would look into the matter and the council will discuss it at their next meeting on March 20.
Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz reported the department received 577 calls for service during the month of February and issued 143 tickets and warnings. They also made 19 criminal arrests last month. The officers held a training at the old nursing home on Tioga Rd., and gave a K9 demonstration for the Union Twp. 4-H Club. They are also reading for the elementary school classes.
Captain Tony Stroup, who was injured in a motor vehicle accident, will have another surgery on his arm, which Kyburz said will prolong his recovery and return to work.
Speaking for the Street Dept., David Livesay reported the spring clean up will be held on April 22 for the east side of Main St. and April 29 for those on the west side of Main St. Flyers will be going out to residents soon. Paving Solutions will be sealing portions of North Main St,. Rickey Rd and all of 6th St. during the summer.
A 15-year old loader is having some work done, and that is the first time since the city’s had it that it has needed major work done. Councilman Doug Pepples commended the street department for maintaining the equipment so well, saving money on repairs and replacements.
Bruce Wilson reported for the waste water department. He said total rain fall in February was 3.9” and there has been some “severe infiltration” where storm water drains were joined and these will need to be repaired.
The parks department is gearing up for the opening of the nature center at Altherr Nature Park in April. There will be a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Friday, April 28, at 5 p.m. and on Saturday, April 29, there will be programs starting with a bird walk at 8 a.m. Mitch Billue said they are getting the greenhouse area together and there is tree carving going on right now.
There is work started on the south side of City Park, where the roundabout will go. He said an old oak tree has come down and it is as old as the city. He said he has plans for the tree, which is 6 ft. In diameter. He thanked the street department for their help in removing the old tree.
Water Superintendent Wade Cohagen said they had their 11th water main break of the season at Gordon Rd. and 6th St.
Fire Chief Galen Logan reported the fire department had 263 runs in February with 211 EMS calls and 52 fire calls, 55 of those calls were in Monon. He also reported the new rescue boat is in and will be put into service soon. He said they did find some issues with the old boat. They are working with WorkOne to become a testing site for new employees and at possible reimbursement for training from the state.
Before adjourning, council members congratulated the Twin Lakes Boys basketball team for winning their sectional.