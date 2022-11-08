MONTICELLO — Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross gave the oath of office to the new police department leadership team at Monday night’s City Council meeting. The officers taking the oath were new Chief Jeremy Kyburz, Asst. Chief Chuck Morehead, Capt. Tony Stroup, Lt. Travis Clark and Det. Ryan Pyle. Family members were able to participate in the ceremony by holding the Bible on which the officers made their oath. Afterwards, the officers received a round of applause.
The Monticello Fire and Rescue Association was presented a check for $5,000 from the Leadership White County Class of 2022. Debbie Conover, of the White County Economic Development Office explained the leadership development program is designed to “cultivate leadership by providing both personal and community leadership opportunities, to explore the history and unique assets of White County, to increase involvement in civic and government organizations, to influence positive change in our county through enhanced leadership capacity and to build a spirit of unity and collaboration.” The program has had 183 registered participants and 176 graduates serving many roles within the county.
The donation is to be used for car seat safety, safe sitters, CPR and other important training at the fire department.
The city council agreed to partner with the county and White County Economic Development in the Make-My-Move program, which offers incentives for remote workers to move to the city or the county. Gross explained the town of Greensboro, Indiana, partnered with the Make-My-Move program inviting remote workers to their community. They had 1,800 people respond to their invitation bringing more housing development and more people to their town.
City Attorney George Loy explained the program is not without cost at $77,000; however, Indiana Economic Development agreed to fund half the cost. The White County Commissioners approved the program Monday morning at their meeting and the county’s Economic Development Office approved the program that afternoon. The county absorbs 80 percent of the cost and the city pays 20 percent. Councilman Bill Cheevers asked when the recruiting would begin and was told it begins as soon as they all approved, which they did.
The city council voted to keep the city’s districts the same because the latest census did not show enough change in the population of the current districts to warrant redistricting. The council looks at the population numbers every 10 years and this leaves the city’s district borders in place for another 10 years.
The council gave permission to Nick Green, a paramedic with the Monticello Fire Dept. and head of the paramedicine program, to apply for a grant through the state’s department of health for $600,000. The grant will cover adding a community health care worker to the paramedicine program. In the summer, the program added an OB/GYN healthcare worker. Most of the patients seen in the paramedicine program are referred by a hospital. The program allows for home visits to people who may find it difficult to continue with post-hospital healthcare. Green said he had partnered with the county’s health department to give immunizations during his home visits as well as drawing blood for testing requested by a healthcare provider.
The program is funded entirely through grants and donations and is not funded by tax dollars. Green said he’d like to brag they’ve brought in over $1million for the program if this grant comes through.
Loy gave an update on abandoned and unsafe buildings in the city. He said there is an unsafe building department and they started with the worst first. One of these buildings was located on Bluff Street. Loy said the owners receive a letter requesting the owner take care of the property and if they request, a hearing is scheduled. Before that could be done, the owner of the Bluff Street property demolished the building. Another structure on Blue Water Street was so unsanitary that they had an emergency court order to go onto the property and have it cleaned up by professionals. The owner of the building will be billed for the cost to do this. The owner was not given an option due to the very unsanitary condition of the interior of the house. “It was an extraordinary case,” he said and he wanted the neighbors to know it will be taken care of.