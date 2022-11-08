Oath of office

Mayor Cathy Gross prepares to give the oath of office to the new police department leadership team, Chief Jeremy Kyburz, Asst. Chief Chuck Morehead, Capt. Tony Stroup, Lt. Travis Clark and Det. Ryan Pyle.

MONTICELLO — Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross gave the oath of office to the new police department leadership team at Monday night’s City Council meeting. The officers taking the oath were new Chief Jeremy Kyburz, Asst. Chief Chuck Morehead, Capt. Tony Stroup, Lt. Travis Clark and Det. Ryan Pyle. Family members were able to participate in the ceremony by holding the Bible on which the officers made their oath. Afterwards, the officers received a round of applause.

The Monticello Fire and Rescue Association was presented a check for $5,000 from the Leadership White County Class of 2022. Debbie Conover, of the White County Economic Development Office explained the leadership development program is designed to “cultivate leadership by providing both personal and community leadership opportunities, to explore the history and unique assets of White County, to increase involvement in civic and government organizations, to influence positive change in our county through enhanced leadership capacity and to build a spirit of unity and collaboration.” The program has had 183 registered participants and 176 graduates serving many roles within the county.

Tags

Trending Food Videos