MONTICELLO — The Board of Works appoved quotes for paving city streets at their meeting Monday evening. The board, with direction from Street Department Superintendent Frank Arthur, chose the lowest quotes for several street projects. Quotes were received for paving on 3rd St. and E. Ohio and for paving and storm drain work on Williams St.

Central Paving came in with the lowest quotes for the paving 3rd St., from Ohio St to Jefferson, at $69,849, and E. Ohio St. to 100 East, at $73,490. The Williams St. project was given to Reith Riley with a quote of $70,266.

