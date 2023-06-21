MONTICELLO — The Board of Works appoved quotes for paving city streets at their meeting Monday evening. The board, with direction from Street Department Superintendent Frank Arthur, chose the lowest quotes for several street projects. Quotes were received for paving on 3rd St. and E. Ohio and for paving and storm drain work on Williams St.
Central Paving came in with the lowest quotes for the paving 3rd St., from Ohio St to Jefferson, at $69,849, and E. Ohio St. to 100 East, at $73,490. The Williams St. project was given to Reith Riley with a quote of $70,266.
Another quote for redoing the intersection at 3rd St. and Jefferson, by the high school, was also approved by the board. Solid Finish had the lowest quote for $78,312. A quote from Reith Riley for the project was much higher at $148,676. Arthur said the Twin Lakes School Corporation will fund the ADA compliance ramp at the corner of the intersection by the high school. All four corners will have the ramps and drainage issues in the intersection will be fixed. Frank said the entire intersection will be redone, but not before school is back in session.
He said they will plan on working on the intersection during school hours. He said the city has worked with Solid Finish previously, and the city engineer had also reviewed the quotes and approved. All of the street projects will come out of the street department budget.
The board accepted the retirement of Crystal Bedilion, the office manager at the Monticello Fire Department. She began as a volunteer EMT in 1986, then joined part-time in 1992. She was later offered the office manager position, and has been with the department for 37 years. Her last day will be Sept. 29. Chief Galen Logan said she has been the “house mother to a lot of people who can’t sew a button on a shirt.” He said she has been the beating heart of the department and has helped him a lot. “She’s done a lot for the young people,” he said.
Mayor Cathy Gross said, “I wish her all the very best as she takes her next step.”
Logan then asked for permission to advertise for the position, which was granted. He said he would like to have a candidate to bring to the board at their next meeting, then that person will have two months to train with Bedilion before she leaves.
The board also accepted the resignation of firefighter/paramedic Ryan Hahn who has accepted a position with the Lafayette Fire Department. His last day will be July 2.
A request for a new contract for AccuMed Billing Services, which bills for the fire department’s ambulance service, would also bill for fire calls. Logan said they have used the company for ambulance billing since 2012. City attorney George Loy was not comfortable with some of the verbiage of the contract, which included litigation to be held in Michigan under Michigan law, the company’s home state. He would like to change that to White County. He suggested tabling the contract until the changes could be made, which the board agreed to do.
Logan asked to purchase an ambulance with funds from the Monon expansion agreement with the county. He explained the department had ordered three new ambulances in 2022, which were to be ready in July 2024, but has now been pushed back to March 2025. He found a company that will remodel an ambulance and remount it on a new chassis for $269,816 and will have it available by the end of the year. They would then drop the order for one of the new ambulances, which cost well over $300,000.
Loy said normally this would have to go out for bid, but due to the circumstances of the need and significant savings, they can avoid that. Logan said it is an emergency because they already have one ambulance out of service so there is no back up when others need to go in for maintenance or repair. This was approved unanimously.
The police department was given the okay to hire another full time officer to become fully staffed. Chief Jeremy Kyburz said he waited to see if any police officers would express interest before asking to advertise for the position, but that didn’t happen. “We are in a position to add another officer,” he said.
He also received approval to hire a crossing guard after receiving the resignation from Lucy Ligenfelter recently. The board thanked her for her service.
The board agreed to cancel their regular August meeting, on Aug. 21, at Mayor Gross’ request with the city council scheduled to consider the same at their meeting following the Board of Works. The city council will be attending an Idea Summit in French Lick on that date. Gross said the council attends, returning with new ideas and information. If a meeting is needed before the regular meeting in September, they can call a special meeting.
Before adjourning the meeting, Gross said the Spirit of Monticello Festival held over the weekend was a “great fest.” She thanked all those who came over the two days of the festival.