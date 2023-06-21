Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council agreed to cancel their Aug. 21 meeting to attend the annual Idea Summit at French Lick that week. The council members agreed that if needed, they could call a special meeting otherwise, they, will not meet until their regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 4. The Board of Works, which met before the council also cancelled their Aug. 21 meeting.

The council passed on the second reading of the revision to utility adjustments. They also discussed changes to the employee handbook. Mayor Cathy Gross asked the council to consider the change to the department heads and can visit the other changes at a later date. The final approval of the changes has to go through the Board of Works.

Tags