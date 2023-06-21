MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council agreed to cancel their Aug. 21 meeting to attend the annual Idea Summit at French Lick that week. The council members agreed that if needed, they could call a special meeting otherwise, they, will not meet until their regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 4. The Board of Works, which met before the council also cancelled their Aug. 21 meeting.
The council passed on the second reading of the revision to utility adjustments. They also discussed changes to the employee handbook. Mayor Cathy Gross asked the council to consider the change to the department heads and can visit the other changes at a later date. The final approval of the changes has to go through the Board of Works.
The portion of the handbook refers to department heads who are demoted due to a change in administration to return to a previous position within the department at the current rate of salary for that position. The council agreed to the change in wording and also agreed to go back to the handbook committee for other changes with new council member David Roth to acclimate him to the process.
A request by the Herald Journal for advertising in its Commemorative issue of the 100th anniversary of Lake Shafer Dam was approved for a half page color ad at a cost of $424. The council discussed they would pay for the ad. In previous advertising, the council has split the cost with the mayor’s office and the clerk’s office. However, neither of the offices had any money left in their advertising budgets, but the council had enough to pay for the ad. The council voted 4 – 1 for the ad, with Councilman Ken Houston voting nay.
During the discussion, Gross gave a tidbit of history on the project. She said on June 8, 1923, the first electric line was run from the dam to Hwy 24 and Washington St to light up the intersection.
Before adjourning, Councilman Bill Cheever said the department heads all did a good job preparing for the Spirit of Monticello Festival that was held over the weekend on June 16 and 17. “It was a pretty good festival,” he said.
Gross said this is the last meeting before utility department employee Tony Logan retires after more than 30 years of service to the city. She said his service is appreciated and he will be missed.