MONTICELLO - Bill Anderson came to the podium during the public comment portion of the city council meeting Monday eveninhg to ask for a sign for the street he lives on. He lives on Oak Drive, in Oak Park, south of City Park. He  said there are visitors who are looking for access to the lake off the street but there is no access. He said he would like the city to post a “No lake access” sign at the beginning of the cul-de-sac.

The road already has a sign that states there is no outlet and no trucks allowed. He said there are always people with trailers and boats that drive down the road and it’s already happened a couple of times this year.

