MONTICELLO - Bill Anderson came to the podium during the public comment portion of the city council meeting Monday eveninhg to ask for a sign for the street he lives on. He lives on Oak Drive, in Oak Park, south of City Park. He said there are visitors who are looking for access to the lake off the street but there is no access. He said he would like the city to post a “No lake access” sign at the beginning of the cul-de-sac.
The road already has a sign that states there is no outlet and no trucks allowed. He said there are always people with trailers and boats that drive down the road and it’s already happened a couple of times this year.
Mayor Cathy Gross said the two signs already are not deterrents for visitors so she had no qualms about adding the no lake access sign.
Street Superintendent Frank Arthur said he had no problem putting a sign there, but the department does not currently have any signs for that, and he would also have to look at the beginning of the street to see where to put one. Joe Rogers, who was attending for the White County Area Planning Commission said the county’s highway department has sign making capabilities and suggested Arthur contact them about making a sign.
Councilman Ken Houston asked Parks Superintendent Mitch Billue about the Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Fair held at the nature park on Saturday. Billue said the event had a “great turnout” with 103 participants. Gross said she had heard people say it was a great event and they were happy to see city spaces used in these ways. There was also a color run at city park.
Houston prompted Billue to “plug” upcoming events. He said there will be a ribbon cutting on April 28 at the new Blue Stem Nature Center at Altherr Nature Park, 802 S. Main St., at 5 p.m. where they will also plant a tree in honor of Arbor Day. The following day, there will be a bird walk, displays from Purdue, music and planting a native garden among the activities of the day. The city pool will open on May 27, and they are gearing up for that as well.
Rogers explained they are working on rezoning three buildings that were businesses to now be zoned single family residential. He said two of the three property owners have responded. One building, at 214 W. Washington St., went before the APC and was approved in a unanimous vote of 9-0. The city council also approved the rezone with no opposition. The second property will likely be brought to the council for rezoning in May.
Gross read a thank you letter from the Town of Monon to the city’s street department. Town Council President Rosemary Cooley thanked Arthur and his “team” for coming to Monon to help them clean up after the tornado hit on March 31. She wrote it would have taken them many weeks to accomplish the clean up without the help of Monticello’s Street Department. She offered to reciprocate should Monticello ever need their help.