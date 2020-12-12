MONTICELLO — The city on Saturday announced the winners of the first “Deck the City of Monticello” Christmas light contest.
The top spot in the Residential category goes to the home of James Gant at 610/608 Juanita St. (near Oaklawn Elementary School).
The top business display went to Melanie Green State Farm at 225 W. Broadway St.
Judges were tasked with judging 14 residential and four business light displays. No nonprofit registered for the contest.
Criteria used included: Unique design and creative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme; display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc.; and overall presentation.
Judging, which took place between Dec. 7-10, used a 1-4 grading scale (with 4 being the best).
Winners received gift baskets from the city containing various prizes donated by sponsors and other area businesses.
James and Kristin Sparks took second place in Residential for their display at 210 S. Third Street (near Twin Lakes High School), and third place went to Darryl and Patty Miller and their holiday light display at 110 N. Francis St.
Fourth through sixth place went to Ron Tolzin at 503 Gordon Road (best viewed from Blaine Street which runs alongside the residence), Samantha Juris at 525 W. Jefferson St., and Maurice and Jennifer Ellis at 951 Bruce St., respectively.
Second place in the Business category went to An Udder Sensation at 138 S. Main St., and third place went to Abe’s Pizza at 234 N. Main St.
The city teamed up with the Herald Journal, WMSR Radio and the News & Review to sponsor the contest and contribute prizes for the winners. The contest was a replacement for the annual Christmas Parade of Lights that was canceled last month due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
Participation was open to all residents, business owners and nonprofits within the Monticello city limits.