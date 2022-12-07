MONTICELLO - The Monticello Lighted Christmas Parade brought delilght and smiles to the faces of the many people who lined the streets for the annual event. Despite the chill in the air, the crowd stuck it out for the entire parade that lasted about an hour.
As soon as the crowd sighted the final float with Santa waving, the excitement of the crowd was palpable and excited children perked up at the sight.
The parade, sponsored by the Streets of Monticello Association and the Monticello Rotary Club, was filled with lighted floats, people in costumes handing candy and goodies to the children along the route.
Judges awarded prizes to the following organizations for their creative floats:
First Place - Twin Lakes FFA
Second Place - Cosgray Christmas Trees
Third Place - Lowry Brothers Hardware
Spectacular Sparkles - Farney’s Service Center
Most Creative and Mayor’s Choice - Radio Flyer Wagon
Judges' Pick - Zak & Zoey’s Dog Resort
Before the parade began, Mayor Cathy Gross flipped a ceremonial switch to light up the streets of the city before heading out to choose her favorite entry and riding in the parade as well.
Hot chocolate and cookies were served along Main Street and families brought blankets and wore layers to keep warm.
View more photos of the parade in the photo gallery on the Herald Journal website: www.thehj.com
.