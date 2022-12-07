MONTICELLO - The Monticello Lighted Christmas Parade brought delilght and smiles to the faces of the many people who lined the streets for the annual event. Despite the chill in the air, the crowd stuck it out for the entire parade that lasted about an hour.

As soon as the crowd sighted the final float with Santa waving, the excitement of the crowd was palpable and excited children perked up at the sight.

