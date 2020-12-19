MONTICELLO — March 13 is embedded in the minds of all.
It’s the day when COVID-19 changed life as we knew it, thus affecting employment and providing emotional strain for first-responders and essential workers. It also sent others into financial strain as a result of reduced hours.
It affected charitable organizations’ ability to conduct traditional fundraisers and forced cancellations as a result of crowd limits.
Nearly nine months later, crowd restrictions are still in place and the need for help because of job loss has increased.
Christmas is the time of year when people are focused on giving to help others and there are several local agencies and organizations adapting to the needs of the community during this time — Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Club of White County, Special Olympics of Indiana/White County and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 123’s Shop with a Cop program.
The ultimate goal for these organizations is to keep things as normal and safe as possible while providing much-needed services and programs for the community.
Salvation Army is continuing its red kettle tradition. Jay and Andrea Janke are active volunteers with the Salvation Army and chair the bell ringing project, Angel Tree and local food pantries.
“Since I retired from the Indiana State Police, my wife and I have felt blessed and we do a lot of volunteering in White County to give back to the place that has blessed us.” Jay said.
He said the Red Kettle program is important as the funds raised take care of the utility assistance program, rent assistance and other emergencies that may arise for the residents of White County
Soon after the schools closed last spring, the Boys & Girls Club of White County went digital and utilized YouTube and Zoom to reach their members and help them maintain contact with friends and staff, director Dan Fry said.
“Everyone is struggling with being able to see their friends, so we did our best to adapt to the times,” he said.
Lee Ann Reinholt, area coordinator for Special Olympics of Indiana-White County, said they adapted by doing virtual events for the athletes, as many of them are immuno-compromised. Social distancing has been practiced and there have been many Zoom meetings.
White County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Rozzi, an active member of the Shop with a Cop program for several years, said the program took place this year, but looked much different.
“Rather than hosting a lunch with Santa Claus, we had parents fill out a form with clothing sizes and toys, and the officers bought the things listed,” he said.
Officers then delivered the items to recipients’ homes.