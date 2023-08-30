STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices during the 2024 session of the Indiana General Assembly, said State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso).
Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents, as well as nonresidents who attend a college or university in Indiana.
Interns earn a $900 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking. Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2024.
“The internship is a great opportunity for students and recent graduates to get involved in state government, especially if they are exploring different career paths," Charbonneau said. "It also provides young people with chances to work on their professional development and networking skills, which are invaluable experiences to have on a resume."
For more information and to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Intern.