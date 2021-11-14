CHALMERS — Chalmers town officials braved 38-degree temperatures and windy conditions Sunday afternoon (Nov. 14) to symbolically “break ground” on the town’s forthcoming community splash pad, which will be built at Chalmers Community Park at North 3rd and Franklin streets.
Dave Kurth, Chalmers Park Board president, poses with the ceremonial shovel and sign that marks the location of the future splash pad.
Via the Patronicity website, the community raised $59,425, which was matched with an additional $50,000 by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. EDP Renewables donated $75,000 toward the project, while the Community Foundation of White County Governing Council chipped in $5,000.
With the nearest municipal pool more than 12 miles away, and closest water park in Lafayette, town officials said the splash pad will add a much-needed water feature to the park and hope it will prompt families to enjoy the outdoors during the summer.