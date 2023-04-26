MONTICELLO — Monticello’s City Park was the site of the annual Earth Day celebration, although it was challenged a bit with a bit of crazy weather, Parks Board representative Cindy Isom said there was rain, wind, sleet and snow before she and the other groups decided to shift from the outdoor shelter to the Anhier Building at the park. It wasn’t heated, but it did provide some protection from the weather, Isom noted.
The Monticello Garden Club, The Boys and Girls Club of White County, and White County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Monticello-Union Township Public Library each prepared earth friendly activities The attendance was a little sparse, but the families who did come were happy to learn about the lessons, Isom observed.