MONTICELLO — Carroll White REMC CEO Randy W. Price retired Oct. 9 after 33 years of service to the cooperative.
A 1983 graduate of Twin Lakes High School, Price started his career with the former White County REMC as an apprentice lineman on Oct. 3, 1988.
During his apprenticeship, Price worked the 1991 ice storm that caused extensive damage to the electrical system. He earned the status of 1st Class Lineman on Oct. 1, 1992, a position he held until moving inside as the engineering assistant on Oct. 1, 1999.
On Feb. 1, 2001, Price was promoted to technical services manager, where he oversaw the cooperative’s information technology system, computer network, as well as supervised the REMC meter readers.
On Jan. 1, 2007, Price was named president & CEO of White County REMC. The following year, on Nov. 1, 2008, he also was named CEO of Carroll County REMC in a joint agreement with the two boards of directors.
“During the next few years, Randy was instrumental in leading the two cooperatives through the consolidation that culminated in Carroll White REMC starting business on Jan. 1, 2012. He has led the co-op through times of change within our industry,” said Board President Kevin Bender.
Price is a 2003 graduate of the Management Internship Program (MIP) through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), as well as the past chairman of the White County Economic Development board.
Cathy Raderstorf, the co-op’s chief operating officer, was named interim CEO while the board of directors decides on the process moving forward, according to Casey Crabb, Carroll-White REMC’s communications and public relations manager.