DELPHI — The Carroll County Economic Development Corporation has named Jake Adams as its new executive director.
Adams, who has served north-central Indiana recently within Ivy Tech Community College, said he is excited about the opportunity to serve his home community.
“It is certainly a dream come true,” he said. “I have been able to participate in some amazing work for the college and the state during my tenure, and I am confident that we will accomplish many more goals right here in Carroll County.”
Adams replaces Laura Walls, who submitted her resignation Aug. 13 after 10 years on the job to pursue other opportunities. Her last day on the job was effective Oct. 15.
According to Bret Rinehart, Carroll County Economic Development Corporation’s board president, Adams brings extensive knowledge of workforce and economic development with him to his new position.
“(He) has a successful track record of leadership throughout the region,” Rinehart said. “We look forward to having him work with the board of directors in 2021 and to the new energy he will bring to the organization.”
Not only is the local community excited about hiring Adams, but
Steve Eberly, executive director of Hoosiers For Renewables said he is looking forward to working with Adams.
“As a former member of the economic development community, I am so pleased for Carroll County, and frankly for Indiana, to welcome Jake Adams as the new executive director of Economic Development for Carroll County.”
The hiring of Adams also caught the attention of state Sen. Stacey Donato (R-District 18).
“Having worked with Jake over the last few years, I am confident his hiring will be a great asset to communities across Carroll County,” she said. “Now, more than ever, we must work to advance economic initiatives to combat the negative impact COVID-19 has had on our district and across much of Indiana.”
Brian Anderson, economic development and public relations director for Wabash Valley Power Alliance, said his group is no stranger to Adams, either.
“Mr. Adams is well known in the Carroll County community and throughout this region of Indiana,” Anderson said. “We've previously crossed paths with him in economic and workforce development and believe he will prove invaluable in his new position at the Carroll County EDC.”