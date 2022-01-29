CLINTON COUNTY – A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a jail deputy were killed early Jan. 29 when their sheriff’s office vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole along Indiana 26 near Washington Street near Sedalia.
Pronounced dead at the scene were CCSO Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt. Rainey was en route to assist a Rossville deputy town marshal pursuing a vehicle that had fled from a traffic stop.
According to Indiana State Police, Rainey, driving a CCSO-issued Dodge Charger, was en route to assist with Northcutt as a passenger. Rainey was on duty while Northcutt was not and performing a ride-along with Rainey. They were traveling east on Indiana 26 and approaching Washington Street when, police said, the vehicle went off the south side of the road and struck a utility police.
Other officers responding to the original call for assistance came upon the crash scene and tried to save moth men, but were later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Indiana State Police issued a statement, extending “our heartfelt condolences to both of their families, friends, and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department.”