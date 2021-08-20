MONTICELLO — The Monticello-Union Township Public Library has a new director — and she’s a familiar face.
Candace Wells was named MUTPL’s new director during the library’s board of trustees’ Aug. 9 meeting, but was officially announced to the public Aug. 20.
Wells, who was promoted from her former position as the library’s adult services manager, replaces Tina Emerick, who retired May 12 after 31 years in public library service — including the last four in Monticello.
Wells began her career in October 2010 as MUTPL’s publicity and
programming assistant. During her time of employment, she decided to
go back to school and earned her associate degree at Ivy Tech Community College to become a library technical assistant. She rose to become the library’s adult services manager in 2017.
A year later, Wells earned her bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration from Purdue Global University and went on to obtain a Master of Library and Information Science from IUPUI.
She is a 2004 graduate of Twin Lakes High School.
Wells said she enjoys living in a small town community with her husband and son, as well as making great connections and friendships.
The library will have a public meet-and-greet for Wells from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 1, where refreshments will be available.