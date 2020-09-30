MONTICELLO — A group of seasonal campers at Indiana Beach have quietly been helping out those in need.
Once per year, the group organizes “Campground Nightmares,” a sort of Halloween-themed outdoor haunted area. Volunteers donate their time and money to stage the event.
They’ve been doing it for more than 25 years. This year, it’ll be 8-11 p.m. Oct. 3. Cost is $5 per person.
“It’s a one-day only event, come rain or shine,” said Cyndi Holt, one of the seasonal campers who helped put the event together. “Four years ago, we started doing raffles for prizes from local business and it proved to be a big success.”
Proceeds go to the White County Food Pantry. Last year the event raised $4,000 — nearly doubling the amount raised the year prior.
“That was an all-time high for us, “ Holt said. “This year I’d love to see even more.”
There won’t be a “search for goodies around the Campgrounds” this year because of the COVID-19 health emergency, but there will be a concession stand, raffle area and opportunities for photos with the cutouts and “live monsters.”
Holt stressed that the event is wheelchair-accessible.
“it makes a great family outing and provides tons of Spooktacular fun,” she said.