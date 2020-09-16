BROOKSTON — In an ongoing effort to provide unique and safe opportunities for all ages to experience Camp Tecumseh, the almost 100-year-old camp is opening to the general public this fall for Community Days.
In a typical year, Camp Tecumseh serves around 36,000 guests of all ages annually. These upcoming Community Days, however, are a unique chance for the general public to spend some time at camp without being part of an already existing camp program.
“This new opportunity is a great reason to take a break, get out of the house, and spend some time at Camp Tecumseh,” adds Scott Brosman, CEO of Camp Tecumseh YMCA.
Guests can hike, visit the Nature Center, participate in archery, ride a horse, and more, all in a safe environment supervised by Camp Tecumseh staff.
Learn more about the program and register now at www.camptecumseh.org/communitydays.