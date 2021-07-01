MONTICELLO — Four boys — two Purdue sophomores and two Twin Lakes juniors — crowded into one side of a two-person booth in an empty Indiana Beach arcade one afternoon, amid flashing neon lights casting shadows across their band T-shirts.
The group members — Brandt Minnicus, Avery Shidler, Jalin Shidler and Evan Vogel — just finished playing at the Skybar and were packing equipment into the back of their cars. The punk/alternative rock and grunge music previously played was in contrast to the calm and friendly artists who sat down for an interview.
This passion was infectious for the audience because even while packing, audience members — previously dancing during the performance — approached the group and requested a longer set list for their next gig. The audience claimed to want more and said they would return the next week to listen and dance again.
They’re known as Burning Grove, a name that pays homage to the band’s role model, Sublime, and Sublime’s song “Garden Grove.” Even though the band is looking to change its name, they plan to keep the word “Grove” to maintain their connection.
“It doesn’t sound right. It sounds like the first name you come up with. We had a show coming up, so we kind of just made one at work one day,” Minnicus said. “But we want to put more thought into it and make it our own while still keeping our connection to Sublime.”
What started between Minnicus, the band’s drummer, and lead guitarist/singer Jalin Shidler was a desire to play Nirvana music that quickly grew as the two roped Avery Shidler into playing bass and Vogel as rhythm and backup vocals.
Since adding members, the band’s set list is now mixed with covers and original songs. When asked about their creative process, they said it’s mostly a jamming session before any serious work gets done and they sometimes forget to record and lose the song. But other times they catch the beginning in time to fine tune the finished product.
“It usually starts with somebody just playing something random and then, before you know it, everybody is playing and then it turns into just a whole new song you have never heard of,” Jalin Shidler said.
“Yeah, everybody just kind of adds their own touch and layer to the song,” Minnicus added.
Other than Indiana Beach, the group played at Moefest in August 2019 and was booked to play at Purdue University for its first day of classes, but the gig was canceled due to rain. Despite their first performance being in front of a huge crowd at Moefest, the band did not feel prepared for Purdue.
“We were just not prepared to play at all,” Jalin Shidler said. “We had been playing for about two months before Moefest and Purdue was just a month later. But now we don’t have to be afraid of those massive stages anymore, so it was a great opportunity.”
Now the band said they “rehearse late into the night” and play frequently at Indiana Beach. The band plans to return to Moefest this year and hopes to play other bookings in the area, as well.
Burning Grove is writing songs to produce an album and plans to upload their songs to Apple Music.
Moefest will be Aug. 7 and tickets are available at universe.com and ticketmaster.com.
For more information on the band, visit their Instagram page at “burninggrove.”