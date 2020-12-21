LOGANSPORT — A White County man will spend the next six months behind bars in connection with a September 2019 Cass County vehicle crash in which one person lost part of a leg.
Brady Riley, 20, of Burnettsville, was sentenced Dec. 17 in Cass County Superior Court to 180 days in jail for criminal recklessness.
The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, on County Road 825 West near County Road 250 North, near Royal Center, in Cass County.
Riley surrendered to officers in early March 2020 at the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
An investigation conducted by Indiana State Police Trooper Chris Miller and the Peru post’s crash reconstruction team revealed Riley, driving a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was traveling at high speed when he went off the west side of the road and struck multiple trees.
James Hornback, 21, of Royal Center and a passenger in the Monte Carlo, was ejected from the vehicle and had his leg severed below the knee. He was flown via helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital.
Prior to the arrival of medics, friends of Riley and Hornback used a belt as a tourniquet to stop Hornback’s blood loss from the injury. When Miller arrived on scene, he applied a tourniquet to Hornbeck’s leg to stop his blood loss.
All ISP officers are issued tourniquets as part of their duty gear. Officers train annually on applying them properly.
Riley was also injured in the crash, suffering broken bones and internal injuries. ISP officials said he had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and was flown, via medical helicopter, to a Fort Wayne hospital.
ISP Sgt. Rick Brown, supervisor of the crash reconstruction team, said physical evidence determined Riley had been driving at more than 80 mph when he crashed. Neither Riley nor Hornbeck were wearing seat belts, he added.
A restitution hearing for Riley, who is lodged in the Cass County Jail, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 28, 2021, in front of Cass County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Kitts.