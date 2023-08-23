MONTICELLO — Stress and research surrounded the White county Council room as the seven-member board has been hearing annual budget requests; however, monthly council duties include monthly duties and responsibilities.
The council began their monthly session with reviewing 11 payroll requests; 911, four positions at the jail, a request in the recorder’s office, two requests at recycling, and three positions at the highway garage.
The positions at the highway garage drew the most conversation among the councilors as Highway Superintendent Mike Kyburz began to explain the requests. His current administrative assistant has been managing the schedules and the work orders for the department, nearly singlehandedly for several years, Kyburz said. “When Beth got sick recently, we moved her retirement date up to September 5.”
Kyburz further explained that he thought he had the position filled but each person has been called back to previous jobs, in part to pay rates being low and the demands are high.
When the county hired a human resources director, a seniority matrix was also developed to equalize benefits according to longevity and pay increases in order with the schedule of an employment record in departments.
“The matrix serves a purpose,” said Councilwoman Janet Faker. The consensus with Kyburz’s request is that it wouldn’t be the total request for two employees who don’t have the same level of experience as his retiring administrative assistant; however, the council agreed to approve a smaller increase for the new hires at the highway garage.
Kyburz was also petitioning for a raise for a maintenance worker he hired a few weeks ago, and the condition of a higher pay rate at hiring in was earning a CDL so he could help with driving a route if needed. Since the CDL hasn’t been completed, the council membership was unanimous about not granting a higher rate for the maintenance worker at the highway garage.
Community Corrections Director Bobby Bonner was asking permission to give stipends to his staff using monies dispersed by the Department of Corrections, but the amount of unspent money would be “life-changing” to quote Councilman Casey Crabb.
“Why don’t you consider spending the money on big screen TVs or fly in trainers to instruct your staff on specific programs,” Crabb stated. Council President Butch Kramer echoed some of Crabb’s statements, explaining that it could create a human resources headache, even though funds Bonner is using are not the same source of money, the council is in the process of budgeting for 2024.
Bonner agreed to respect the recommendations and take things in to consideration for the DOC funds.
The council received the job description for a position with the White County Soil and Water Conservation District. After the discussion, and updates from committee reports County Council adjourned and returned to 2024 budget hearings.