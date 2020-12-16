INDIANAPOLIS – State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) to serve on four committees during the 122nd Indiana General Assembly.
Buchanan will serve as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy. He will also serve on the Senate Committees on Agriculture; Education and Career Development; and Natural Resources.
“Each of these committees plays an important role in our state, overseeing legislation that impacts farmers, teachers and students, business owners and many others," Buchanan said. "While many pieces of legislation will certainly focus on helping Hoosiers through the COVID-19 pandemic, we will also be looking at improving our schools, helping small businesses and much more."
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
The 2021 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Nov. 17. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session Jan. 4.