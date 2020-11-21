INDIANAPOLIS — State Senator Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) gathered with fellow legislators Tuesday at the Statehouse for Organization Day – the ceremonial start of the 122nd Indiana General Assembly.
Organization Day includes the swearing in of new and returning members of the General Assembly, including Buchanan, who took the formal oath of office to begin a new Senate term. This day also marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers and gives each Senate and House of Representatives caucus the opportunity to organize in preparation for the 2021 legislative session.
During the first session of each General Assembly, lawmakers craft a comprehensive budget to fund government services for the next two fiscal years.
“I’m very grateful to the Hoosiers of Senate District 7 for allowing me to represent our community at the Statehouse,” Buchanan said. “Over the last decade, the Indiana General Assembly has passed honestly balanced state budgets and cut taxes for many. I intend to continue this fiscal responsibility as we see to the needs of our teachers, small businesses, our pandemic response and much more.”
As the 2021 session gets underway, Buchanan — who represents White County and portions of Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Jasper and Tippecanoe counties — encourages residents of Senate District 7 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have by email at Senator.Buchanan@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.