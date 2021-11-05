INDIANAPOLIS — Communities in Senate District 7 will receive more than $3.2 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) said.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 7, the following communities received grants:
- Battle Ground received $900,000;
- Boone County received $431,655;
- Frankfort received $464,460.33;
- Jasper County received $321,333.79;
- Kirklin received $125,220;
- Monticello received $239,938.50;
- Mulberry received $294,994.41; and
- Tippecanoe County received $447,156.50.
"Farmers, factories and citizens all depend on well-kept roads and bridges," Buchanan said. "This grant enables local governments and officials to make important improvements. I'm excited to see this funding awarded within Senate District 7 and the impact it will have in our community."
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in early 2022.