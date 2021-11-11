BROOKSTON — The Richard and Jean Hines Family, of Brookston, are state winners of the 2021 Charles Deam Forest Stewardship award.
It's presented by the Indiana Forestry & Woodland Owners Association (IFWOA).
The Deam award honors outstanding Indiana forest owners who demonstrate good forest stewardship. Charles Deam, Indiana’s first state forester, was a pioneer in recognizing the need for protecting woodlands and managing our forest resource.
The Hines’ manage and operate 37 acres of woodlands at Springboro Farms. They do work in bee keeping, timber management, sugaring and maintaining an apple orchard. Visitors can tour the farm and discover resources for their own interests in any of these areas.
Visit www.springborotreefarms.com to learn more about visiting.
The Hines’ mission is to support their community on and off the farm and make a difference on their property. The family was honored at an awards ceremony Nov. 6.
“Our success is due to the support of DNR forester James Potthoff and consulting foresters Mike and Jennifer Boyle Warner," Richard Hines said. "We humbly appreciate this recognition of our efforts.”
Indiana Forestry & Woodland Owners Association promotes good stewardship of Indiana’s woodlands and has more than 500 members statewide. See more at www.ifwoa.org.