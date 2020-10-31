INDIANAPOLIS — Two southern White County communities received a huge financial surprise Friday, thanks to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Brookston and Chalmers were two of nine recipients statewide to receive the OCRA grants to help develop a variety of plans that will improve the quality of life for residents. They involve addressing water infrastructure and comprehensive community planning issues.
“Planning grants are invaluable tools that can help rural communities shape their vision for community and economic development,” said Matt Crouch, Interim Executive Director of OCRA. “I applaud the foresight by the community’s leaders and residents taking the time to plan for these significant investments within their communities.”
All told, Brookston received a $58,000 grant while Chalmers is getting $60,000 in grant dollars for their respective water infrastructures.
Indiana distributes the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects. Planning grants are one type of grants offered through OCRA’s CDBG Program.
Water Infrastructure grants allow communities to take a holistic view of potential issues and opportunities across the drinking, waste and stormwater infrastructure. By completing water infrastructure planning, communities will be able to make decisions regarding the most urgent water needs while understanding how each system works in context with other utility systems.
The following communities were also awarded the following grants:
- The Town of Brownstown is awarded $50,000;
- The Town of Center Point is awarded $35,000;
- The Town of Earl Park is awarded $69,300;
- The City of Hartford City is awarded $90,000; and
- The Town of Hebron is awarded $35,000.
Comprehensive Planning grants are designed to aid communities in assessing assets and identify opportunities to address current needs. Each comprehensive plan includes a holistic view and potential opportunities to improve in the following areas: land use, government capacity, public services, placemaking, economic development, housing, transportation, agriculture, natural resources, broadband access and historic resources.
The Town of Hudson and the Town of Otterbein are each awarded $40,000 grants for comprehensive planning.
Applications are accepted on a quarterly basis. The next quarter opens Nov. 9 with applications due Jan. 15, 2021. For more information, visit in.gov/ocra/2371.htm.