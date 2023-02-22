MONTICELLO — Upgrades and advancing to the next step is a theme of the White County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning.
E-911 director Terry Brooks asked the commissioners’ approval for $13,000 to complete the software update in the call center. “Software was so old, Windows 10 and Explorer has gotten in the way of keeping transcripts,” Brooks noted. The upgrade was approved unanimously.
Jacob Isenburg of HWC Engineering presented his inspection reports for White County bridges as of October 2022. There are 163 bridges in the county; seven bridges with posted weight limits—EV-3 vehicle requirements have added four bridges. Eight bridges require annual inspection; six are already programmed using federal funds; and eight bridges require underwater inspection with a trained dive team.
Isenburg stated that since 2014, two bridges (multi-barrel structure) have been replaced with culverts (single barrel); five bridges have been rehabilitated, (bridges 88, 104,14); bridges 180, 240, 183, and 237 are federally funded for replacement in 2026 and 2027 (bridges 5, 159, 172), five bridges have been replaced (bridge 95, 171, 227, 330 and 313); 25 bridges with maintenance work and minor repairs completed, 21% of bridges were worked on over eight years.
Isenburg added that scheduled bridge work includes: bridge 315 (Lowes Bridge) deck replacement (winter 2023), bridge 88 (East Shafer Drive) rehab (winter 2024).
Additionally, four bridges submitted for federal funding totaling $4,528,400 (2028 Construction, selection pending.
Bridges on County Road 900 East are entering the design phase from US24 to State Road 16 with submitted contract.
Isenburg added that since 2016 a total of more than $9.9 million federal funds were secured for 7 bridges, and that it takes about 5 years from award of federal funds to construction.
Modestly, Isenburg also shared that the Bridge 95 project completed in 2022 was submitted for a state engineering contest and won; the awards banquet is April 27, and the commissioners were invited, and Highway Superintendent Mike Kyburz will also attend.
County Clerk Laura Cosgray presented the annual maintenance contract that will be in effect through 2025, for a cost of $13,000. Commissioner Mike Smolek asked if this had been working smoothly in the past, and Cosgray said there had been no problems.
White County Airport Director Derek Sheehan reported the fuel camp is moving along. “With the concrete pad poured we’re waiting for the 12,000 gallon tanks to arrive,” he said.
Sheehan also noted that runway 36 is paused while the navigation easement is being worked on; there are trees that needed to be cut to provide adequate clearances for take-off and landings. Additionally, the Maritime Information System (MIS) equipment has arrived and the electrician is waiting on a thread switch for the installation. This is part of the Airport Improvement Program.
Area Plan Commission Director Joe Rogers reported that the Affordable Housing Roundtable will be Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Room in the White County Building. Invitations have been sent to some officials and the public is welcome.
Rogers also indicated that software currently used is not efficient in helping to track the permits and inspections in a proper sequence. “There have been a couple incidences of final inspection not yet completed and finding the structure occupied when someone gets in touch with these people,” Rogers explained.
In addition to searching for better software for the APC, Rogers felt compelled to remind the commissioners of the permitting process occasionally taking time to follow from beginning to completion after hearing the commissioners allude to the recycling center project starting sooner that what may be the actual schedule. ”There are permits needed at each level of the project, and it requires approval of the Board of Zoning and Appeals at each layer of the project,” Rogers said.
Commissioner Jim Davis explained that the recycling center is anticipating a grant that was administered by KIRPC, White County’s portion is $1.8 million and the rest of the amount is $2.67 million. The new facility will be an upgrade from outhouse to penthouse, almost literally, Davis said. There will be someone on hand to run eight hours a day and the main collection area will continue to be on Sixth Street as much of what is recycled comes from Monticello.